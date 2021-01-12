Man revived after collapsing at Linn County Courthouse security checkpoint

Linn County Courthouse staff were able to revive a man who walked in to the courthouse Tuesday morning and collapsed.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, a 60-year-old man entered the Linn County Courthouse east entrance with his wife at 8:21 a.m., but before the couple could pass through the security checkpoint, the man collapsed.

Deputies sprung into action, the sheriff’s office said, immediately alerting emergency dispatch and beginning CPR. An AED was also used on the unresponsive man.

With the emergency intervention, the man regained a pulse and was transported Mercy Medical Center for further treatment.

The deputies were assisted by members of the Linn County Correctional Center nursing staff and Sheriff Rescue 57, as well as paramedics from Area Ambulance Service and the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

