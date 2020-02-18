Large fight at Washington High School prompts police investigation

Cedar Rapids police are investigating after a large fight broke out Friday at Washington High School.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said the melee involved approximately “10 to 20 subjects.”

No serious injuries were reported, Buelow said, and there were no school staff members involved in the initial disturbance.

Buelow said the investigation is ongoing and charges are likely. From the incident report provided by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, it’s possible those charges will include disorderly conduct and rioting.

The Gazette has reached out to the Cedar Rapids Community School District for more information, but has not yet received a response.

