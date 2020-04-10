Court upholds conviction in Iowa City Ped Mall fatal shooting

DES MOINES — A stand-your-ground appeal by an Iowa City man, who fatally shot one man and seriously injured two others on the downtown Pedestrian Mall in 2017, was denied Friday by the Iowa Supreme Court, ruling he wasn’t entitled to immunity because the shooting wasn’t justified.

The court upheld the voluntary manslaughter conviction and 24-year sentence of Lamar Wilson, 25, ruling Wilson wasn’t entitled to a pretrial evidentiary hearing to determine justification and immunity, and evidence showed Wilson’s actions were not justified to use deadly force, based on Iowa law 704.13.

The law was part of a sweeping gun rights bill enacted a month before this shooting Aug. 27, 2017.

Associate Justice Edward Mansfield, in the ruling, said the court makes "an attempt to resolve another open question" left by the immunity law.

Last year, the court ruled the stand-your-ground law doesn't apply to defendants engaged in criminal activity prior to using deadly force.

The court, in that case, pointed out the law says there’s no duty to retreat when a person isn’t engaged in illegal activity, therefore implying those involved in illegal activity must retreat.

Wilson, in his appeal, argued he should have been allowed to present his justification defense and been vindicated without need for a trial, but Mansfield, who wrote for the majority, agreed with the trial judge that the 2017 legislation provides an immunity from “liability,” not an immunity from prosecution, as in some other states’ stand-your-ground laws.

Mansfield said at least in one state where the law provides for “immunity from prosecution,” the state supreme court has ruled a defendant isn’t entitled to a pretrial hearing. The Kentucky Supreme Court has stated someone claiming self-defense immunity has no right to an evidentiary hearing with subpoenaed witnesses, and “that the determination of probably cause can, and should, be made by the trial court based on evidence of record.”

In other states with similar laws to Iowa’s such as North Carolina, that states immunity “from civil or criminal liability,” the appellate courts have not approved of pretrial hearings and indicated it’s up to a jury, not trial judge, to determine “the reasonableness of the defendant’s belief under the circumstances,” according to the ruling.

In 2018, 6th Judicial District Judge Paul Miller ruled that because there was no provision in the law for a pretrial hearing, he instead would rule on the immunity issue until after Wilson was tried on the criminal charges. The immunity issue would then be decided based on trial evidence.

Trial evidence showed Wilson and his group of friends clashed with a rival group, including Kaleek Jones, 22, and his two cousins, D’Andre Hicks, 29, and Xaiver Hicks, on the mall over a Facebook post that made derogatory comments about Wilson’s friend who died in a car crash.

Wilson fired his gun five times at Jones who was struck in the back and neck and killed; and also at Xavier Hicks and D’Andre Hicks, who were seriously injured. Jones and his cousins were unarmed.

Wilson, who testified, admitted to having two guns and a permit to carry. He said he feared for his life that night and was forced to defend himself and others.

A Polk County jury found Wilson, originally charged with first-degree murder, guilty of a lesser charge, voluntary manslaughter, two counts of assault with intent to cause serious injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. The trial was moved from Johnson County because of pretrial publicity.

Mansfield also agreed with Miller, who said in his immunity ruling, that there was “undisputed” evidence and testimony that Wilson “indiscriminately discharged” a gun five times into a crowd, striking and killing three unarmed individuals.

All three men were running away when they were shot, Mansfield noted in the ruling. A witness testified he saw Wilson pull out a gun, before seeing him fire shots.

Wilson, in his appeal, argued the word “indiscriminately” cannot be equated to an intent to kill or injury, which is needed to prove voluntary manslaughter, but Mansfield said the evidence “readily supports” the jury finding Wilson intentionally shot at people.

The word — indiscriminately — as used by Miller means that Wilson didn’t care which person he killed or injured, Mansfield added.

Wilson, in the appeal, also argued the trial should have exonerated him in the post-trial immunity determination.

Mansfield, in the ruling, said there was substantial evidence for the trial court to find Wilson wasn’t entitled to immunity after considering trial evidence and two depositions that were not part of the trial. The evidence at trial offered little support to Wilson’s justification defense, he said.

Miller, in his ruling, said Wilson never accused any person of pointing a firearm at him before he fired. Miller concluded Wilson wasn’t justified in using force according to the law.

