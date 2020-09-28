Johnson County man convicted in child sex trafficking ring sentenced to 22 years

DES MOINES — A 52-year-old Johnson County man was sentenced last week to 22 years in federal prison for being part of a child sex trafficking ring and distributing drugs and a possessing firearms as a drug user.

Kendall A. Streb, 53, of Hills was found guilty by a jury in January for three counts of child sex trafficking, two counts of distributing methamphetamine to children, one count of possession with intent to distribute meth, one count each of being an unlawful user in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose last Thursday sentenced Streb to 268 months in prison and ordered him to serve six years of supervised release following his prison term, and pay $80,286 in victim restitution.

Evidence, during the six-day trial, showed Streb trafficked three teenagers in Iowa City, Coralville and Cedar Rapids from November 2018 through February 2019. Streb solicited the teens, ages 15 through 17, and paid them in cash and meth in exchange for sex acts. Streb took the teens to hotel rooms, where he engaged in sex acts with them.

Streb knew one or more of the girls was under 18, according to evidence.

During a March 26, 2019, search of Streb’s residence and truck, law enforcement officers found meth and two handguns, according to trial testimony. They also found meth packaged for sale, a digital scale and packaging materials for drug trafficking.

“Kendall Streb will spend the next two decades in federal prison because he knowingly exploited teenage girls by paying them for sex,” U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum said in a statement Monday. “This sentence should serve as a wake-up call to anyone who believes he can escape serious criminal consequences if he is ‘just a john.’ We will continue to aggressively prosecute both buyers and sellers who sexually abuse children.”

Others charged in the sex trafficking ring:

• Arrion M. West Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to two charges of sex trafficking — forcing a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl to have sex with men for money, according to a plea agreement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• Tommy Tate Collins, 41, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking, according to court documents. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years. His sentencing was reset to Nov. 9.

• Isaiah Patterson, 22, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking a minor. He was sentenced Jan. 9 to 12 years in prison.

• Albert Kelly Price, 39, pleaded to two counts of sex trafficking and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison on each count. His sentencing is set for Friday, Feb. 7.

This case was investigated by the Iowa City Police Department, with assistance from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Coralville Police Department.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office encourages anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring, whether it’s a minor engaging in paid sex acts or anyone being coerced into prostitution or labor, to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com