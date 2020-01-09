Public Safety

Missing 60-year-old Coralville woman may have gone into the river, police say

Coralville Police spent two days searching the Iowa River for a woman last seen on Saturday and now are asking the public to be on the lookout for the missing woman.

Kathryn D. Ironside, 60, of Coralville, was last seen on Saturday near her apartment in the 200 block of E. Ninth Street in Coralville.

On Monday night, Ironside’s coat was found by the Iowa River near the roller dam in Coralville, Coralville Chief Shane Kron said. Fearing she may have gone into the water, law enforcement officials searched in around the river Tuesday and Wednesday, but did not find signs of Ironside.

They are posting the missing person report to ask for the public’s help in locating Ironside. If you have seen her since Saturday, please contact the Coralville Police at (319) 248-1800.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

 

