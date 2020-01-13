Jury selection starts for Central City woman charged with killing a cyclist

CEDAR RAPIDS — Jury selection begins today for a Central City woman charged with intentionally running over and killing a cyclist in 2018.

Melinda Kay Lawrence, 60, is charged with first-degree murder, homicide by vehicle and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Authorities said Lawrence drove her 2006 Buick Rendezvous over Jeffrey Alan Scott, 54, also of Central City, on Aug. 30, 2018 in the parking lot of a Dollar General store at 4 Barber St. in Central City.

Linn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about 11 p.m. and found Scott, who was unresponsive lying in the store parking lot. The 911 caller performed CPR on Scott but he ultimately died.

A criminal complaint showed Scott had a “crushing injury to his chest.”

During a previous hearing, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Williams said Lawrence was arrested after he pulled her over when he noticed sparks and debris underneath her vehicle. Her speech was “slurred, eyes bloodshot and watery, and she smelled of alcohol,” he said.

Williams, who didn’t know about the report involving Scott, then noticed what looked like a bicycle frame underneath Lawrence’s Buick. He asked what it was but Lawrence said she didn’t know.

Lawrence admitted to having two or three alcoholic drinks that night, Williams said during the hearing. After she failed a sobriety test, he arrested her.

About that time, Williams said he learned Scott had been run over that night in the Dollar General parking lot, only a few blocks from where he stopped Lawrence.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses reported seeing a light-colored SUV leaving the scene with obvious front-end damage dragging an object lodged underneath the vehicle that was emitting sparks as it scraped against the road.

A search warrant affidavit showed a friend of the Scott’s told investigators Lawrence had been stalking Scott and had previously tried to run him off the road with her vehicle. The friend indicated Lawrence believed Scott had stolen from her.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Lawrence faces life in prison without parole.

The trial is expected to last five days.

