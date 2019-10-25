Jury convicts Cedar Rapids man for burglary, domestic assault

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Linn County jury Friday found a Cedar Rapids man guilty of burglary and attacking and severely beating his estranged wife, causing facial injuries and a concussion, when she arrived home Jan. 6.

The jury deliberated for about five hours, following four days of trial for Nathan Brocks, 38. He was convicted of first-degree burglary, third-degree kidnapping, assault causing bodily injury — domestic assault — and obstruction of emergency communications.

Brocks was charged as a habitual felon and he faces up to 55 years in prison because of enhancement penalties.

Evidence at trial showed the couple was estranged and hadn’t been together for at least two years before he showed up at her apartment Jan. 6. She had been out with friends and Brocks was waiting for her. He had broken the sliding glass door of her apartment and went inside, rifling through drawers and knocking over furniture, before she arrived.

The 28-year-old woman testified that Brocks came up to her vehicle before she got out and started punching her in the face. He hit her about 15 times, grabbed her and pulled her out of the vehicle, causing her to fall to the ground, and proceeded to kick her in the face, she said.

Testimony showed Brocks then dragged her by her hair through the broken glass from the door and continued to beat her about three hours. The woman was in and out of consciousness this entire time. She admitted to not knowing how long it lasted.

The woman had two black eyes, a shattered nose, swollen and bruised cheekbones and jaw, a concussion, bruising on her neck and scratches on her back, according to testimony.

The woman said Brocks wouldn’t let her go and he wouldn’t leave the apartment, according to testimony. He threatened to kill her the entire time. At some point, she got away from him and remembered there was can of “bear mace” on top of her refrigerator that a friend had given her because he was worried about Brocks harming her.

She then ran out of the apartment, screaming for help and knocked on doors of other tenants but nobody answered, according to testimony. When Brocks realized nobody heard her, he “charged” her and she sprayed him with the mace — using half the can.

The woman finally made it outside and some neighbors found her lying in the parking lot and called 911.

When police arrived, Brocks was in the apartment and wouldn’t let them inside, testimony showed. He was in a standoff with police for over an hour until they threatened to release a K-9 dog inside. He then agreed to come outside and they arrested him.

Brocks testified that he found the woman that morning smoking methamphetamine and said she was injured when he reacted and “slung” her into a dumpster outside the apartment. He also said the woman broke the sliding glass door before he got there.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said Brocks had written two letters from jail to his estranged wife pending trial, which violated a no contact order, asking her to not go to court and that he would leave town.

“Domestic abuse can lead to deadly results,” Maybanks said later after the verdict. “This was a terrifying experience for this victim. She barely escaped with her life. She showed great courage to testify.”

Maybanks also wanted to thank the jury for their attention and service this week.

Court records show Brocks was convicted in 2016 for domestic assault against his estranged wife and had just gotten out of prison Jan. 3, three days before he attacked her, which the jury wasn’t allowed to know. All of his previous domestic assault convictions involved this woman.

