Public Safety

Jury: Boy who pointed loaded gun at teacher guilty of assault, not attempted murder

Luke Andrews was 12 when the episode unfolded at a school near Davenport

A Scott County jury found 13-year-old Luke Andrews guilty of carrying weapons on school grounds, assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to commit serious injury Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He initially faced the more serious charge of attempted murder. The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for more than nine hours over two days before arriving at their verdict. (Kevin Schmidt/Quad-City Times)
A Scott County jury found 13-year-old Luke Andrews guilty of carrying weapons on school grounds, assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to commit serious injury Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He initially faced the more serious charge of attempted murder. The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for more than nine hours over two days before arriving at their verdict. (Kevin Schmidt/Quad-City Times)
/
Quad City Times staff

DAVENPORT — A junior high school student who pointed a loaded gun at a teacher last fall is guilty of carrying a weapon on school grounds and of assault with the intent to cause serious injury — but not of attempted murder, a jury decided Wednesday.

Luke Andrews, now 13, will be sent to juvenile court for sentencing.

North Scott Junior High School seventh-grade teacher Dawn Spring had tesfited last week that Andrews, then 12, last August pointed a gun at her face and pulled the trigger, then looked baffled when it did not go off. She said he raised the gun to her head two more times after that, but she batted it aside. She and a school counselor later wrestled the gun away from him.

Investigators later found the handgun was loaded with 11 rounds, with another bullet in the chamber.

The boy, charged as a youthful offender in adult court, also faced a count of attempted murder. But defense attorneys successfully argued that he wanted only attention — not to kill anyone.

This is a developing story. Check back with TheGazette.com for more details.

Quad City Times staff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

What you should know about the dangerous heat wave this week in Eastern Iowa

Illinois marijuana law could create challenges in Iowa workplaces

Did Iowa 12-year-old pull the trigger to get attention or to kill his teacher?

Georgia woman sentenced to 10 years for scheme to steal UI employees tax refunds

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa protesters wore nooses to make statement on climate change. Now they are apologizing.

Grassley staying out of King-Ernst spat over Trump tweets

Archer-Daniels-Midland sees tariff war changing soy trade pattern for good

Trade war weighing on global economy: International Monetary Fund

LIVE, Day 3: Presidential candidates discuss issues facing older voters in AARP/Register forums

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.