Jury: Boy who pointed loaded gun at teacher guilty of assault, not attempted murder

DAVENPORT — A junior high school student who pointed a loaded gun at a teacher last fall is guilty of carrying a weapon on school grounds and of assault with the intent to cause serious injury — but not of attempted murder, a jury decided Wednesday.

Luke Andrews, now 13, will be sent to juvenile court for sentencing.

North Scott Junior High School seventh-grade teacher Dawn Spring had tesfited last week that Andrews, then 12, last August pointed a gun at her face and pulled the trigger, then looked baffled when it did not go off. She said he raised the gun to her head two more times after that, but she batted it aside. She and a school counselor later wrestled the gun away from him.

Investigators later found the handgun was loaded with 11 rounds, with another bullet in the chamber.

The boy, charged as a youthful offender in adult court, also faced a count of attempted murder. But defense attorneys successfully argued that he wanted only attention — not to kill anyone.

