Judge won't lower $50,000 bail for man accused in death of 18-year-old Cedar Rapids woman

CEDAR RAPIDS — A judge denied lowering a $50,000 bail and even said it seemed low for a man accused of intentionally discharging a gun and unintentionally causing the death of an 18-year-old woman Dec. 22.

Lindsey Garner, a public defender for Larenzo L. Burnett, 20, asked 6th Judicial District Judge Ian Thornhill to lower the $50,000 bail on Burnett’s involuntary manslaughter charge to $5,000 and allow Burnett to post 10 percent with the clerk’s office. She also asked for other bail orders totaling $7,000 on two other charges be lowered.

Thornhill denied the requests.

Jodi Hendrickson, a probation officer with 6th Judicial Correctional Services, said based on Burnett’s criminal history he was a flight risk and is accused of being involved in the death of a person.

Burnett had received probation for a 2019 conviction of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and had two violations during probation. He was sent to the Lary Nelson Center, a halfway house in Cedar Rapids, but escaped from there and removed an ankle monitor, Hendrickson said.

Burnett also has a pending burglary charge out of Michigan and has waived extradition.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Rena Schulte asked the judge to leave all three bail orders as set, saying Burnett was a flight risk and a danger to the community.

In the involuntary manslaughter incident, Burnett was waving a weapon around 18-year-old Marissa Doolin’s face and accidentally discharged the gun when she tried to push it away while they were in an apartment at 2110 Westdale Dr. SW.

Police said Doolin was shot in the face and died Dec. 26 after being transferred from a Cedar Rapids hospital to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Burnett also is accused of threatening a witness who was in the residence at the time, telling the person not to say anything, Schulte said. Both Burnett and the witness ran from the apartment after Doolin was shot. Doolin was found at 3:25 p.m., lying on the couch, the criminal complaint states.

Burnett is charged with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with a witness. He was already the Linn County Jail on the escape charge when arrested in Doolin’s shooting.

Burnett and the witness — who is not named — initially told police Doolin was shot through a window by an unknown person, according to the complaint. But police said there was no damage to any windows and a single shell casing was found inside.

Two days after the shooting, Burnett in a phone call from the Linn County Jail, threatened the witness, saying don’t talk to police and “to be ready for whatever is coming to him,” according to police.

If convicted on both charges, Burnett faces up to seven years in prison.

