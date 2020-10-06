Public Safety

Judge to allow evidence showing hidden cameras, porn internet searches at Iowa City architect's trial

He is charged with secretly recording employee pumping breast milk

Robert Carlson
Robert Carlson

IOWA CITY — A judge has ruled that evidence of computer and phone searches of pornography and research information on voyeurism and hidden cameras is relevant and will be allowed at trial for an Iowa City architect charged with secretly recording an employee pumping breast milk.

Sixth Judicial Associate District Judge Deborah Minot, in her ruling Monday, said prosecutors can present this evidence against Robert Charles Carlson, 68, who is charged with 22 counts of invasion of privacy, which are aggravated misdemeanors, at trial to show motive, intent and planning.

Prosecutors must prove Carlson had motive and intent because this is a specific-intent crime — to sexually arouse or satisfy sexual desire, Minot said in the ruling. Carlson is accused of viewing and videotaping the employee’s exposed breasts while pumping breast milk, so evidence that he searched for and viewed pornographic images of women’s breasts is relevant, she said.

Leon Spies, Carlson’s attorney, argued in his motion that evidence of Carlson’s internet searches or website visits were not relevant. He also argued evidence of other crimes or acts isn’t admissible to prove character of a defendant or to show a tendency to commit wrongful acts.

Evidence that Carlson used multiple devices to access, record, store and view internet websites related to adult pornography over an extended number of years is relevant because the employee, Jessica Clark, of Ely, worked for his company for years and pumped breast milk in a conference room over a period of years, according to the ruling.

His research on voyeurism and hidden cameras also is relevant to show planning and that he intended to search for those things — it wasn’t a mistake or accident, Minot noted.

The probative value of the evidence outweighs any unfair prejudice, Minot concluded. Evidence that Carlson was interested in legal, adult online pornography is “no more prejudicial than other evidence” that will be admitted, such as the 22 videos that Carlson is accused of recording, Minot stated.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The court will limit the potential prejudice of the materials at trial by holding the prosecution to its promises to give only a general description of the items and not show or describe details of any websites, images or videos, Minot said.

Last December, Carlson had plans to plead to the charges but he changed his mind. The trial was reset a few times, and is now set to start Nov. 3.

A criminal complaint showed Carlson told police he thought the employee, Clark, was “very beautiful and wanted to see what was underneath the (her) blouse or shirt.”

“The female victim did not consent to these recordings and had a reasonable expectation of privacy while in the room pumping breast milk,” according to the complaint.

Clark sued Carlson and the Carlson Design Team in May 2018, alleging sexual harassment, sex discrimination, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit has been settled, but there are no details in public court records of the settlement.

Clark found the recording device Dec. 18, 2018, in the architectural firm’s conference room, where she had been pumping breast milk.

Police obtained a search warrant for the firm’s office and Carlson’s house. Police said they seized electronic devices as part of their search. Those devices contained 22 videos of incidents where Clark was pumping breast milk, police said.

Clark, who worked at the firm since 2010, had her first child in 2015 and pumped breast milk at the office after returning from maternity leave, according to the lawsuit.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
College Guide 2020

Ready for the next step? Learn about Iowa Colleges and Universities!

Read Now
Gazette Marketing
Iowa Ideas Conference

A critical time for Iowans to come together. Free registration, all-access October 15 & 16.

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette

She did the same thing following the birth of a daughter in January 2018, regularly reserving the conference room — the only room other than the restroom that locked — to privately pump breast milk.

Clark started noticing Carlson would frequently use the conference room immediately before her scheduled time.

She told The Gazette last year that she then searched the room and found a tan portfolio on a chair next to where she sat and there appeared to be a pen sticking out, and she knew it was a camera. Later, she searched for “spy pen” on the internet and found out how it was used.

Clark inserted it into a conference room tablet and the camera showed images of her pumping breast milk from minutes earlier, she said.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

Mehaffey

The Gazette

All articles by Trish

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Iowa City

Sheriff's Office identifies two killed after vehicles collide with semi in Linn County

19-year-old man shot several times when shots fired at vehicle near Noelridge Park in Cedar Rapids

Gunshot fired from one vehicle at another on I-380 in southwest Cedar Rapids, police say

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Dicamba damage in Iowa 'most extensive' in decades

University of Iowa pauses diversity training after Trump executive order

Eddie Van Halen, guitar virtuoso with a shimmering sound, dies at 65

Quonset huts provided married student housing after World War II

1,400 Iowans have now died of COVID-19

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.