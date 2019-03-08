Public Safety

Judge resets Curtis Jones sentencing date in Iowa City bondsman's slaying

Late motion filed delays sentencing

Curtis Jones listens as Peggy Armstrong, mother of Ricky Lillie, reads a victim impact statement on behalf of the family during Jones’ sentencing at the Johnson County Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. A Scott County jury found Jones guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of cabdriver Ricky Lillie during a trial that concluded this week, and he was sentenced to life in prison. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — The sentencing for a Mount Pleasant man, convicted of killing an Iowa City bondsman, was halted Friday because he filed a motion this week, asking for a new trial, and the prosecution asked for time to respond.

Curtis Jones, 42, who represented himself at trial, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Jonathan Wieseler, 32, on April 22, 2017 in the Lederman Bail Bonds office in downtown Iowa City.

6th Judicial District Judge Lars Anderson said Jones was allowed to filed the motion late because he hadn’t been able to talk with his standby counsel, Doug Davis, who advised him during trial, to get assistance on the filing.

Jones said he had no objection to the prosecution having time to respond.    

Anderson set sentencing for March 26 in Johnson County District Court.

Jones, in his motion, claims the verdict is contrary to the law or evidence, the prosecution didn’t prove he was the person who killed Wieseler and didn’t prove he acted with specific intent, malice aforethought and willfully, deliberately and with premeditation — elements of first-degree murder.

According to testimony, Jones fatally shot Wieseler during a robbery at the bond office, where he was working and living before he was to be married in June.

Wieseler was shot five times, according to police.         

Jones also has been convicted in the fatal shooting of cabdriver Ricky Lillie, 46, on June 27, 2017.

Trial testimony showed Jones shot Lillie while he was a passenger in Lillie’s Yellow Cab.

Jones was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence without parole for Lillie’s death. He faces another life sentence in Wieseler’s slaying.

