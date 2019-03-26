Judge denies lowering bail for 19-year-old Marion man accused of causing his head injury to infant son

CEDAR RAPIDS — A judge Tuesday denied reducing a $10,000 bail for a 19-year-old father who is accused of causing a head injury to his infant son, which may result in permanent damage.

Matthew Tyler Judd of Marion, is charged with child endangerment causing serious injury, according to a criminal complaint. He is accused of squeezing the baby’s leg, causing bruising, on July 9, and in another incident on the same day, he set the boy on the floor too fast and the child’s head hit the floor.

Shawn Fitzgerald, Judd’s lawyer, asked 6 Judicial District Judge Ian Thornhill to reduce his bail to supervision because he has been in jail since October, he has no financial means to pay a bail and he isn’t a flight risk. He also said Judd had no prior convictions.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Rena Schulte asked the judge to leave the bail in place based on the seriousness of the offense and that it is a crime of violence. She also pointed out Judd has a prior conviction from 2016 out of North Carolina for larceny.

Schulte said the Iowa Department of Corrections also doesn’t recommend release based on the nature of the offense. If release is permitted, the department recommended a money bail and maximum conditions, according to a public safety risk assessment.

Schulte also pointed out this case this case has been pending for months because it was reset twice but both of those continuances were requested by the defendant.

Thornhill said the bail amount was appropriate based on the seriousness of the offense.

Authorities were called to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to investigate the injuries after the child was diagnoses and treated for injuries. The infant had bilateral subdural hematomas — a collection of blood outside the brain beneath the skull — that may result in permanent disabilities, the complaint shows. The child also had visible bruising to his right leg. Doctors determined the injuries were non-accidental.

During a police interview, Judd admitted he intentionally squeezed the infant’s legs out of frustration and also at different time, he put down the infant on the floor too fast causing the infant’s head to strike the floor.

If convicted, Judd faces 10 years in prison.

• Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com