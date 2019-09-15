Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man robbed 3 at gunpoint Friday, police said

Jovon Ellis Jr.
The Gazette

A Cedar Rapids man robbed three individuals at gunpoint Friday, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Jovon T. Ellis Jr., 18, of 1552 Washington Avenue SE, pointed a gun at three people and took their phones, cash and purse Friday in the 5200 block of Wilson Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids.

Ellis has been charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

