Cedar Rapids man videorecorded sexual encounters with 13-year-old girl in Marion, deputies say

A 41-year-old Cedar Rapids man is accused of videorecording several sexual encounters with a 13-year-old girl in Marion last month.

Jeth T. Johnson can be seen in the videos committing a sex act with the child and inappropriately touching her, according to the results of a Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

A Linn County criminal complaint stated that, in the video, Johnson could be heard to say, “you know if you tell anyone, I’m going to prison for a long time.”

Johnson has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Each is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

