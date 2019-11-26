Manchester man accused of killing Michelle Martinko wants trial moved out of Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Manchester man accused of killing 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in 1979 wants his trial moved because the news coverage has generated “not only a presumption of prejudice but also an atmosphere of actual bias in Linn County.”

Leon Spies, lawyer for Jerry Burns, 64, charged with first-degree murder, in his a motion filed Tuesday, said public awareness of the allegations against his client have been “heightened” by the “persistent” press coverage of Martinko’s death and the investigation. Interest and speculation about Burns’ trial hasn’t dissipated over time, he said.

Given the news coverage of the forensic details and expected testimony from the prosecution, any prospective jurors in Linn County will have “fixed opinions about not only the accusations against the defendant but also the nature and weight of potential prosecution and defense evidence,” Spies said in the motion.

Spies also said the press coverage, coupled with the social media commentary, constitutes more than “routine reporting of a sensational crime.” He cites examples of this:

-Area news outlets kept this cold case in the news by observing the anniversary of Martinko’s death and reporting law enforcement efforts on the case.

-News reports of Burns having no “plausible explanation” of the DNA evidence — blood — linking him to the crime scene — her family’s vehicle she was found dead in Dec. 19, 1979 in a parking lot at Westdale Mall.

-Since his arrest, all the reporting has focused on the covertly collected DNA from Burns, retrieved from a straw, which was a match to DNA found on Martinko’s clothing.

— News reports indicate an investigator who questioned Burns said Burns “showed almost no emotion” during the interview leading up to his arrest.

-News articles of search warrants obtained for Burns’ computers that reveal his internet searches of topics involving acts of sexual violence.

-Social media interest has resulted in blogs and related sites dedicated to covering the case and allowing commentary about Burn’s complicity in the crime.

Spies said there is a substantial likelihood that Burns would not receive a fair and impartial trial because of the extensive news and social media coverage in Linn County. He asks that the trial be moved to another county.

A search warrant from last February previously obtained by The Gazette explains how genetic genealogy shared publicly on a website helped lead to the Dec. 19, 2018, arrest of Burns in the 39-year-old case.

According to the affidavit, DNA from two distant cousins, when compared with DNA from the crime scene, led to Burns and his two brothers as possible matches.

His brothers were eliminated. But Burns’ DNA — collected from a soda straw by an investigator in October 2018 without his knowledge — was a match, the document shows.

The probability of finding Burns’ DNA profile among unrelated individuals would be less than 1 in 100 billion, the documents show.

According to another warrant from Dec. 19, authorities believe Burns may have cut himself during the 1979 attack.

A blood stain on the back of Martinko’s dress matched Burns’ DNA, so it’s “logical to assume” his blood got on her dress from being cut “while he was stabbing her,” Cedar Rapids police investigator Matthew Denlinger stated in the affidavit.

Parabon NanoLabs in Reston, Va., told investigators in May about GEDmatch, a public DNA database used to help research family trees. The DNA of the then-unknown suspect was uploaded to the site. That revealed it shared DNA with distant cousin, Brandy Jennings, 40, of Vancouver, Wash.

Jennings, a second cousin twice removed related to Burns through her maternal great-grandparents, told The Gazette in March she had forgotten about uploading her DNA to the database.

Jennings was mentioned in the Feb. 5 warrant but said she was never contacted by police. She said she doesn’t know Burns or any of his family members and has no ties to Iowa.

The February warrant also revealed that activity on Burns’ office computer included searches for “blonde females, assault, rape, strangulation, murder, abuse and rape of a deceased individual, and cannibalism.”

In the warrant, Cedar Rapids police investigator Jeff Holst noted Martinko was blond, attacked, assaulted with a blunt force injury to her head and stabbed about 21 times. She had defensive wounds consistent with fighting off her attacker before she died.

Burns, during a Dec. 19, 2018, interview with police, denied knowing Martinko or being at the crime scene.

Martinko was found stabbed to death in her family’s Buick on Dec. 19, 1979, in a parking lot of Westdale Mall. The Kennedy High School senior had left a school choir banquet and drove to the mall to buy a winter coat. Her body was found the next day, court records show.

The prosecution hasn’t responded to the change of venue and a hearing hasn’t yet been set.

Burns trial is set for Feb. 10. He remains in jail on a $5 million cash-only bail.

