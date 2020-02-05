Jerry Burns' deviant computer activity will be kept out of Michelle Martinko murder trial, judge rules

CEDAR RAPIDS — A judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors cannot use evidence that a Manchester man, accused of killing Michelle Martinko in 1979, has a “fetish” for viewing internet pornography that feature blonde women sexually assaulted and killed, to show a possible motive.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Fae Hoover, in her ruling, said searches and website visits conducted by Jerry Burns, 66, charged with first-degree murder, occurred in 2018 — “no less than 38 years after the date of the alleged crime”- lessens its relevance to the fatal stabbing of the 18-year-old Martinko and “is unduly prejudicial” to Burns and could possibly eliminate his right to a fair trial.

Hoover said there would also be a risk that Burns would be convicted based upon his taste in pornography rather than “proof beyond a reasonable doubt” that he killed Martinko.

This evidence was crucial to the prosecution to show any possible motive or intent because there is no connection between Burns and Martinko. They didn’t know each other and there is no other evidence to prove a motive, such as Martinko was a victim of a robbery.

This is the first of two rulings Hoover must make before the trial starts Monday in Scott County. She heard testimony during a three day hearing and also submitted lengthy written arguments last month.

Burn’s lawyer, Leon Spies asked the court to make a pretrial ruling on the admissibility of Burns’ internet searches and activity found through a search warrant last December, and also wants Burns’ statements to police and DNA evidence kept out of trial, arguing they were obtained without a warrant and were violations of privacy.

During the suppression hearing, a police investigator explained how using a public genealogy database — called GEDmatch — led to Burns being identified as a match to the DNA evidence found on Martinko’s dress and gearshift of her car, where her body was found Dec. 20, 1979.

Police covertly obtained Burns’ DNA from a drinking straw he left on a table after eating lunch Oct. 29, 2018, at the Pizza Ranch in Manchester, testimony showed.

Hoover’s second ruling on the DNA evidence may be filed later today.

Hoover, in this ruling, also said the prosecution’s expert witness, Randy Cole, who specializes in sex offender assessments, training and treatment, will not be allowed to testify about any theories based on Burns’ internet activity.

She points out that Cole didn’t spend any time with Burns or any of his family, had no access to any background information of Burns to make a basis for his opinion.

Cole, who has over 30 years experience with the Department of Correctional Services, testified at one of the hearings that Burns computer activity of “deviant and sadistic sexual preferences” could be relevant as a possible motive.

Part of his training included identifying offenses that could have a sexual motive. Some crimes may not be identified as sexual, such as burglary or assault, but could have a sexual motive, he said.

Based on his experience and research from the Center for Sex Offender Management, a national clearinghouse for information and resources, Cole said, there can be a connection between searching deviant pornography and sexually abusive behavior.

Cole noted a theory that could support a possible motive in this case. The theory states that deviant fantasies — like sexually assaulting and killing a victim — encourages a person to fulfill the fantasy. Over 60 percent of people who commit sexual offenses had sexual fantasies within a year of committing the crime, based on research, he said.

The offender stalks vulnerable targets usually at shopping malls, parking lots and schools, according to the theory. The goal is find someone unprotected and alone.

This leads to a “blitz” attack, or some ruse with a surprise element on the unsuspecting victim. Cole said. Evidence showed Martinko had defensive wounds, he pointed out.

First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks, in his argument, said Cole would testify in general terms to show the nexus between viewing sadistic deviant pornography and sexually violent crime and about the research that demonstrates a motive to commit a violent assault that is sexual in nature. Cole could also explain how viewing sexually deviant pornography over time can decrease the urges of an offender to act out, as well as scientific research showing that desire to act out decreases with age.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com