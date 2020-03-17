Public Safety

Man tried to steal $4,600 in merchandise from SW Target in Cedar Rapids, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS — A West Branch man was arrested after he tried to steal more than $4,600 in merchandise from Target in southwest Cedar Rapids, police say.

Jeremy T. Norris, 31, filled a cart with merchandise valued at more than $4,680 Friday and attempted to leave the store, 3400 Edgewood Rd. SW, without paying, according to a criminal complaint.

Loss prevention personnel detained Norris, and police were called around 1:15 p.m. 

When asked to identify himself, Norris gave false information, according to the complaint.

He faces charges of second-degree theft and providing false identification information.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

