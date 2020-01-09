Public Safety

Alleged theft of wallets from UIHC results in arrest of Cedar Rapids man

Jereme Williams
A Cedar Rapids man faces theft charges after police say he stole wallets from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and used the credit cards at Coralville stores.

Jereme A. Williams, 38, is charged with two counts of second-degree theft, third-degree theft, third-degree burglary and three counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.

Williams is accused of entering a private, unoccupied office in the hospital Aug. 5 and stealing two wallets containing credit cards, gift cards, driver’s licenses and medical insurance cards. Williams went to Coral Ridge Mall and used the credit cards to buy items at Best Buy, Target and the Finish Line, police reported.

One victim had $649 in fraudulent credit card charges and $650 in cash and gift cards stolen, police reported. The second victim had $3,858 in bogus card charges and a $50 gift card stolen.

Williams also is accused of using a stolen credit card July 26 to buy more than $1,500 of goods from Walmart, Casey’s, Foot Locker and Von Maur. Police reported Williams was seen on video making the purchases.

Williams, who is being held at the Linn County Correctional Center pending a sentencing hearing Jan. 21 on similar charges, was transported to Iowa City Wednesday for his initial appearance in the Johnson County case. Williams filed a written plea in October to Linn County charges of third-degree burglary and false use of a credit card based on allegations he stole two wallets from Elevate Salon & Spa in Cedar Rapids on March 16, Iowa Courts Online reports.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

 

