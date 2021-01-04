Public Safety

Police identify first homicide of the year as 21-year-old Cedar Rapids man

Only three days into the new year and Cedar Rapids has already seen its first homicide.

Police have identified Sunday’s fatal shooting victim who was declared deceased at Mercy Medical Center, as Jayson Lee Jones, a 21-year old from Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Jones was shot at a residence at 818 11 Avenue SE. Police have not released details as to what happened leading up to the shooting.

Jones was taken by private vehicle to the hospital at about 2:16 a.m. where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The police department continues to actively investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (7463).

Tipsters can also text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and the tip. Please reference case #2021-00083.

