Cedar Rapids woman accused in fatal stabbing told police it was self defense

A 36-year woman accused of fatally stabbing a man early Wednesday told police she stabbed the man in self defense.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers and emergency personnel were called at about 4:25 a.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block off Eighth Avenue SW.

When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old unresponsive man with a stab wound to his upper torso.

The man — according to the criminal complaint — was identified as Tremaine Williams.

Police say the accused attacker, Jacqueline Holmes, called 911 and reported Williams was having difficulty breathing.

Williams was treated at the scene then transferred to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Holmes was also at the residence when police arrived, according to the complaint.

Police said she had suffered a “significant laceration to her hand that required medical treatment,” according to the complaint.

The complaint states Holmes initially claimed she had cut her hand while washing dishes. She later told police Williams “must have done it to himself.” Changing her story a third time, according to the complaint, Holmes also told police she “stabbed (Williams) in self-defense.”

Holmes made an initial appearance Thursday morning in Linn County District Court where a judge set her bond at $750,000 cash only and granted her request for a public defender.

