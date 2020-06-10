Woman charged with killing fiance is back in jail after getting bail reduced by half a million

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids woman, charged with killing her fiancé, is back in jail Wednesday after a judge lowered her bail over half a million dollars and she was released Tuesday pending trial.

Jacqueline Holmes, 36, charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Tremaine Williams, 35, on March 4, bailed out Tuesday and violated the terms of her pretrial release later that night by going back to where a witness lives.

Cedar Rapids police responded twice to the residence of Phillip Rogers, a witness, at 11:19 p.m. and 1:24 a.m. Wednesday, Assistant Linn County Attorney Jordan Schier said. Neighbors apparently made disturbance calls about people yelling and screaming outside the Roger’s house in the 700 block of Eighth Ave. SW.

The first time officers responded, Holmes was intoxicated and was arguing with another woman and the second time involved Holmes arguing with Rogers, Schier said.

Police didn’t arrest Holmes and apparently didn’t know she had been charged with killing Williams and was on pretrial release.

According to 6th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Grady’s order, Holmes was to be released under the supervision of the 6th Judicial Department of Correctional Services and violations of pretrial release would be having contact with Rogers and other state witnesses and drinking alcohol.

Williams was fatally stabbed after Holmes had been playing cards and drinking alcohol with Phillip Rogers and others at his home, according to court documents. Police arrived about 4:25 a.m. and found Holmes sitting over the “bloodied” body of Williams, who was taken to the hospital and died an hour later.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Grady, who heard the defense’s argument to lower Holmes bail last month, ruled Monday to lower Holmes bail from $750,000 to $25,000, and allowed Holmes to pay 10 percent — $2,500 — to a court clerk, which she did Tuesday.

Schier, during last month’s hearing, asked the judge to leave the bail at $750,000 based on the nature of the crime and because Holmes faces a potential life sentence.

Grady admitted to finding probable cause that Holmes committed the crime when she was charged, but he added that a $750,000 cash-only bail was the “practical equivalent” of no bail at all.

Schier told The Gazette Tuesday he was “shocked” by the more than half a million bail reduction. None of the prosecutors in the office had ever seen a judge lower bail to $25,000 for a murder charge.

Schier said Williams’ family was upset about the bail and worried about what could happen if Holmes was out of jail.

Schier said Wednesday he will ask Grady to increase Holmes bail to $1 million cash only, which is the standard amount prosecutors typically request in homicide cases.

There is a bond review set for Thursday in Linn County District Court.

A search warrant affidavit showed three 911 calls were made, and on the third call Holmes spoke with a dispatcher. She was crying and said her fiance’s chest wasn’t “rising.” The dispatcher tried to walk her through CPR, but she said she couldn’t do it because Williams had a laceration near his shoulder.

When interviewed by police, Holmes changed her story several times. She admitted to stabbing Williams and then recanted. She then said she wasn’t sure if he was stabbed or shot. Holmes also said Williams assaulted her by punching and kicking her in the head, legs and neck.

Holmes has numerous previous convictions for child endangerment, drunken driving, operate vehicle without consent, disorderly conduct, theft in Linn, Johnson and Jones counties, and public intoxication, according court records. She also had probation violations, and her pretrial release was revoked in the 2017 child endangerment case.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com