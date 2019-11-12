Public Safety

Iowa to adopt new tracking system for rape kits, Attorney General's Office says

Photo for The Washington Post by Will Strawser
Photo for The Washington Post by Will Strawser

The Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday that Iowa will launch a tracking and reporting system for sexual assault evidence kits, which will provide transparent status updates to rape survivors, as well as law enforcement and medical professionals.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Crime Victim Assistance Division has chosen STACS DNA, a sample-tracking software company, to develop the system. All regions of the state are expected to have access to the system by July 1, 2020.

Track-Kit will follow the rape kits from the time each kit is distributed to a medical facility for use in an exam until the case receives final disposition. Additionally, the tracking system will enable every sexual assault survivor to receive confidential information on the status and location of the kit, as well as local sexual assault resources and contact information.

“This software will increase accountability and transparency throughout the process,” said Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. “Our office has worked hard to reduce the backlog in untested rape kits, and this system will empower survivors of sexual assault.”

Iowa will be the seventh state to adopt the STACS DNA tracking system.

The Crime Victim Assistance Division received a $796,985 grant from the National Institute of Justice, part of the U.S. Department of Justice, to develop and implement the system.

The Attorney General’s Office created the Iowa Sexual Assault Kit Initiative in April 2015 to address the issue of untested rape kits. As of Nov. 5, more than 1,600 kits have been sent to private labs for testing, and 1,245 had been tested. About 235 DNA profiles have been entered into CODIS, the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, and 127 were hits or matches to DNA in the database.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Kat

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

14-year-old girl facing felony charges after Cedar Rapids police nab her in stolen vehicle

Retired University of Iowa professor honored for work with domestic abuse survivors

Jackknifed semi blocks I-80 near West Branch

Research finds police body-worn cameras fall short of expectations

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids gives green light to more roundabouts

Time Machine: A Cedar Rapids Ponzi scheme (Part Two: Who is at the top when you finish rock bottom?)

Transgender representation is central for Ellie Desautels, star of 'Orange Julius,' opening at CSPS

Monument marking Fort Madison battlefield installed

The legacy of Baraboo: Iowa natives make tiny town in Wisconsin famous

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.