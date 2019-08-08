ISU student suicide trial: Student therapist says she tried to ensure 21-year-old wouldn't harm himself

CEDAR RAPIDS — The former psychology graduate student therapist, who treated 21-year-old Dane Schussler before he died by suicide about a month into therapy, testified Thursday she tried to ensure he had no intent to harm himself by the time he left the session Oct. 22, 2015.

Pesch, now a licensed psychologist in North Carolina, said Schussler, a student at Iowa State University in Ames, came to the Student Counseling Center for his third session Oct. 22 and said he was “curious” about suicide and had done some research into suicide and possible methods.

She was “shocked or surprised” that he was thinking about this. Pesch asked him further questions about what he learned. Schussler then denied researching ways to kill himself, and acted “nonchalant” about it.

Pesch said was more concerned about his intent and Schussler told her he wasn’t going to harm himself.

Schussler died by suicide a few weeks later, Nov. 9, 2015. His body was found on railroad tracks in Ames. The State Medical Examiner’s Office determined he died from blunt force injuries, and the death was ruled a suicide.

His parents, Kathryn and Jeffrey Schussler of Marion, are suing the state of Iowa for negligence, asserting the university didn’t provide adequate mental health services to its students. The civil trial started Monday is expected to go into next week in Linn County District Court.

Schussler first came into the center Sept. 25, 2015. He had trouble focusing, felt down, had anxiety and flat affect- lack of emotion, lack of appetite, slow speech and poor eye contact.

According to earlier testimony, he was having trouble dealing with a traumatic situation a month before, involving his friends being arrested for carrying weapons across state lines into Boston, Mass., when they attended a Pokemon championship tournament. He wasn’t arrested, but he was interrogated.

Pesch set up six sessions of treatment.

On Oct. 22, Pesch said Schussler told her the suicidal thoughts started Oct. 16 when he was having trouble doing his homework. He had a “fear of failure” in his school work, she said.

Pesch said she asked him questions until she was “satisfied” he wasn’t going to harm himself. She then asked him to sign a contract, promising not harm himself, and also gave him a 24-hour crisis phone line to call and discussed coping strategies.

Schussler, on Oct. 29, denied having any suicidal thoughts and acted “dismissive” about it — “like it was no big deal.” She again continued to question him until she felt he wasn’t going to harm himself.

His anxiety went down and he wasn’t in as much distress, according to the assessment tool used by the center, Pesch said. Schussler said he made progress with his fear of asking for help.

At the next session on Nov. 5, Schussler again denied having any thoughts of suicide.

Schussler was diagnosed with persistent depressive disorder, with accompanying anxiety and parent-child relationship issues.

Pesch said she went over his Schussler’s case with her supervisor, who was an unlicensed psychologist at the time.

Her direct supervisor was supervised by a licensed psychologist, according to earlier testimony.

If Schussler was dismissive, couldn’t that have meant he didn’t want to talk about it … “Isn’t that a red flag,” Diaz said.

Pesch said she didn’t interpret it that way.

If Schussler denied his suicidal thoughts, couldn’t that be a red flag, Diaz asked.

Pesch agreed.

“Do you blame him for dying by suicide,” Diaz asked.

“I think it’s more complicated than that,” Pesch said.

Thomas Joiner, a professor of psychology at Florida State University in Tallahassee, who specializes in understanding and the prevention of suicide, said he was more critical of Pesch’s supervisors, than of her — she was the trainee. He’s not surprised she misdiagnosed but her supervisors should have corrected it.

Joiner said the counseling center didn’t meet the standard of care. The therapists didn’t accurately categorize Schussler’s risk level, didn’t understand diagnostically where he was early enough and they should have intensified his treatment.

These failures were the ultimate cause of the suicide, Joiner said.

Schussler had five out of nine symptoms for major depressive disorder, Joiner said. He was feeling down, lack of appetite, poor eye contact, slow speech and blunted affect.

It is “worrisome” when an individual is thinking about suicide, Joiner said. The incident with his friends brought out his vulnerability and depression. It was urgent to start treatment.

Major depressive disorder is “dangerous on its face,” without any other condition, Joiner said. Pesch shouldn’t have trusted Schussler’s “dismissiveness” of his thoughts.

“It’s difficult for someone to bring up suicide,” Joiner said. “They don’t want to talk about it.”

Joiner said when Schussler came back the next session and said he wasn’t thinking about it, that doesn’t change anything. That would have gotten his attention about Schussler’s risk level.

Joiner said the way Schussler died showed his “mind-set of determination” because he couldn’t have survived.

Mitigating risk is important because it can prevent suicide, Joiner said. His therapist should have tried to reduce his “misery and agony.” There should have been caring contact — simple message of care between therapist and patient. Something as simple as a text sent to the patient to let them know the therapist is there for them, he added.

The therapist should also make the patient feel safe, and sometimes, adding anti-depressants are needed and can be effective, Joiner said. If there had been the proper diagnosis and treatment, Schussler’s death could have been prevented.

