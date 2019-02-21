Board: Police did not break the law by keeping Burlington shooting records secret

The Iowa Public Information Board Thursday overturned a judge’s decision and ruled two law enforcement agencies did not break the law by keeping secret body camera video and other records of a 2015 fatal police shooting in Burlington.

The board voted six to two to dismiss two complaints against the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Burlington Police Department, ending a four-year legal battle that involved dozens of meetings, a contested case hearing and an October decision by an administrative law judge.

Board members said they share the public’s concern about secrecy about officer-involved shootings, but the law enforcement agencies not violate Iowa Code Chapter 22 when they declined to release records about the Jan. 6, 2015, shooting of Autumn Steele.

“This decision not only reflects the legal position of the board, it fairly reflects what the majority of the board thinks,” said E.J. Giovannetti, who voted for the ruling. Mary Ungs-Sogaard, board president and publisher of several northeast Iowa newspapers, and Rick Morain, retired publisher of the Jefferson Herald, opposed the decision.

The vote was taken after an hourlong closed session in which the board discussed the proposed ruling, drafted by Megan Tooker, executive director and legal counsel for the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board. The board asked Tooker to assist with the Burlington case because other public information board staff had been involved in earlier decisions related to the case.

The controversy goes back to Jan. 6, 2015, when Burlington Police Officer Jesse Hill shot Steele after responding to domestic disturbance at her house. He found Steele and her husband, Gabriel Steele, arguing in the yard. As Hill tried to stop Autumn Steele from striking her husband, the family dog bit Hill’s leg, Hill told investigators after the shooting.

Hill fired his weapon twice, but slipped in the snow and accidentally hit Steele, a 34-year-old mother of two boys, killing her. No criminal charges were filed against Hill and he was allowed to return to work.

Steele’s family and the Burlington Hawk-Eye filed complaints with the public information board after the DCI and Burlington Police refused to release body camera video, a 911 recording, dash camera video and other records. The law enforcement agencies said they complied with the law by releasing basic facts of the incident.

The board decided in October 2016 there was probable cause the law enforcement agencies violated public records law. A contested case hearing was held July 20.

Administrative Law Judge Karen Doland ruled Oct. 5 the law enforcement agencies did break the law by keeping the records secret, saying police body camera video, 911 call recordings and squad car dashboard camera images don’t get blanket confidentiality as “peace officers’ investigative reports.”

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Burlington police appealed late last year.

In the board’s reversal Thursday, they said peace officer’s investigative records may be kept confidential even after a case is closed and the public information board doesn’t have jurisdiction to apply a balancing test to see if the public value of disclosure outweighs benefits of confidentiality.

The decision likely means the public will not get access to body camera video or other records unless police agencies want to release the records. The board proposed legislation this year to require release of body camera video in officer-involved shootings. This bill and similar proposals in past years have not gained support from lawmakers.

