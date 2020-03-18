Iowa jails and prisons preparing for spread of coronavirus

As fears of coronavirus continue to grow — causing many to set up home offices, local schools and businesses to shut their doors and public events to be canceled in the name of social distancing — county jails and state prisons say they’re doing what they can to ensure the safety of their residents and staff.

“The safety of our staff and those under our supervision is paramount to this department,” said Cord Overton, Communications Director for the Iowa Department of Corrections. “The department has a robust policy and plan in place related to pandemic viruses. We are currently implementing several components of our plan preemptively in order to prepare for the possibility of a case in the prison environment, and customizing this policy for the COVID-19 virus.”

Overton said the DOC is in constant communication with multiple agencies including the Iowa Dept. of Public Health, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, in order to best prepare its facilities and community based corrections facilities for any eventuality.

Additionally, the DOC has suspended all visiting to state correctional facilities, as well as any volunteer activities, and implemented a screening process for inmates transferring into state facilities from county jails and anyone else entering the facilities, including staff.

Many local jails said they are implementing similar protocols.

In Linn County, Sheriff Brian Gardner said all arrestees will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 — including fever and signs of respiratory distress — before they are admitted to Linn County Jail, and any arrestees that show symptoms of the disease will likely be redirected to an area hospital.

Additionally, Gardner said the jail will not admit defendants who are arrested on failure to appear violations and are delaying those who have scheduled to serve time until after May 4, 2020. Gardner said his officers have also been granted permission to issue promise to appear citations for those arrested on serious misdemeanor charges — except for domestic abuse and operating while under the influence — instead of hauling them to jail.

The jail has also suspended visitation, implemented no-contact visitation for defendants and their attorneys, restricted all volunteer groups from entering the jail and installed a kiosk in the jail lobby where money can be deposited for an inmate’s commissary or phone account, thus eliminating the passing of money between the public and staff.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, in Johnson County, Det. Sgt. Brad Kunkel said the jail is taking a proactive approach with discontinuing visitation, conducting regular cleaning, asking residents and staff to practice basic infection control — such as frequent hand-washing — and be hyper vigilant about cleanliness. The facility has also switched over to online depositing for inmate accounts.

Kunkel said the Johnson County Jail is designed to hold rough 45 inmates, however the jail population is currently about half that.

Both the Linn and Johnson facilities said they are equipped to isolate individuals should an inmate test positive for the virus, and should that individual become seriously ill, they would transport that person to an area hospital. New intakes they said are also being kept separately from the general population.

Smaller county jails, like the one in Iowa County, are also implementing precautions.

Iowa County Jail Administrator Jeff Krotz said the 44-bed facility is implementing screening protocols for new inmates and staff as well as stopping visitor and volunteer entries. The facility is also implementing additional cleaning protocols.

However, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says extra cleaning and screening of incoming inmates will not prove sufficient.

“It’s not just the people who are behind bars, who are at risk,” said Veronica Fowler, Communications Director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa. “It’s everybody in the court system, everybody who works in prisons in jails, which is a tremendous number. And if we do nothing, our counties, our jails, and our prisons will have this disease just rip through them.”

Iowa prisons are currently about 25 percent over capacity, Fowler said. There are roughly 16,000 individuals incarcerated in Iowa. Of those 8,500 are housed in state prisons and 3,500 are being held in county facilities.

Additionally, roughly 85 percent of the inmates currently sitting in Iowa jails have not been convicted. Instead, they are languishing in jail — because they are unable to post bond or bail — awaiting trial or adjudication. And inmates in state and county facilities don’t have the space to socially distance, as many of them live in close quarters with at least one other person.

“Many Iowa jails are overcrowded, social distancing is hardly an option, sanitation isn’t optimal, access to medical care is limited, and people are constantly being incorporated into the environment,” Fowler said. “Both workers and those put behind bars — even for a short time — are at risk, and therefore, so is your community.”

Fowler said the ACLU is calling on state and county officials to take drastic action in the face of the threat coronavirus can pose to incarcerated individuals and their communities.

Those guidelines include:

• Limiting the number of people being arrested. Officers can issue citations and tickets rather than making arrests.

• Limiting the number of people who are detained or incarcerated for technical violations.

• County attorneys should limit the number of people put into jail, including reducing those held in pretrial detention, by being mindful of the defendant’s financial ability to post bond or bail. The county attorney’s office can also recommend pretrial individuals be released until their case goes to trial.

• The ACLU also recommends county attorneys dismiss cases involving minor offenses, such as drug possession.

• Similarly, it’s recommended that county jail release people who would be released in the next 60 days anyway.

Finally, the ACLU is calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds to commute the sentences for anyone whose sentence would end in one year anyway, and the sentences of those whose would be released in the next two years and who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because of heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, or otherwise have a compromised immune system.

“The virus can’t be contained with mere walls when you have people coming and going and coming and going from these facilities every day,” Fowler said. “So it’s a health risk for us all, and I would hope that one thing we are learning in this crisis is that we are all interconnected. Everybody is a potential link in the chain, and that includes people who are in jail and prison.”

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com