Iowa farmer guilty of corn rake murder

A Delaware County farmer who learned his wife was cheating on him is guilty of first-degree murder for stabbing her in the back with a corn rake and leaving her body to be found by the couple’s teenage son, a jury found Monday afternoon.

Todd Mullis, 43, rolled his eyes as the verdict was read. He later was shackled and led from the courtroom. He faces life in prison.

Prosecutors said Todd killed his wife, Amy, with the corn rake on Nov 10, 2018, on their farm in rural Earlville.

They argued the hog-and-soybean farmer had an obvious motive: Not only was he angry his wife was having an affair and wanted to end their 14-year marriage, he feared losing half his land and potentially millions of dollars if she filed for divorce.

Amy was discovered in the farm’s shed by her then-13-year-old son — a corn rake sticking out of her back.

Initially, Todd said it was an accident, that she must have fallen on the rake. But that theory quickly fell apart after investigators determined Amy was stabbed at least twice.

As the trial began last week, defense attorney Jake Feuerhelm surprisingly told the jury there was no doubt Amy had been “viciously and deliberately murdered.”

But he said there were plenty of reason to question whether his client was the one who did it.

Prosecutors said Todd had conducted internet searches on his iPad that included “killing unfaithful women,” “what happens to cheaters in history” and “what happened to cheating spouses in historic Aztec tribes.”

But Todd, testifying in his own defense last week, said he was not the one who made these searches.

The murder trial was moved on a change of venue from Delaware County to Dubuque County. After the verdict was read, the judge did not give a date for sentencing.