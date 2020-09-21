Public Safety

Grinnell College cancels classes after DCI IDs Black man's body found in burning ditch

(iStock) Police Lights
(iStock) Police Lights
Associated Press

KELLOGG, Iowa — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found last week in a burning ditch in rural central Iowa.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said the body is that of Michael Williams, 44, of Grinnell. His body was found after authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a fire in a ditch near Kellogg. Officials responded and quickly extinguished the flames, then found Williams’ body.

Police have not given information on how Williams died, but have declared his death a homicide.

Grinnell College canceled classes Monday in light of the Williams’ death, noting that some people in the community fear Williams, who is Black, may have been targeted because of his race.

“This stark and brutal murder in the national context of racial injustice has struck intense fear for safety of our Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) colleagues, friends, and families,” Grinnell College President Anne Harris wrote in a statement.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety launches ad blitz in key Iowa House races

Tama County faces long road 'back to normal' after derecho

Woman wounded by gunfire in Iowa City Sunday morning

Cedar Rapids mayor takes heat in emails following derecho

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cornell College stands apart in its COVID-19 response

Delayed by derecho, school starts in Cedar Rapids

Lost and found: Derecho a blessing and curse for pets

Absentee ballot FAQ: What you need to know about voting by mail in Iowa

Is Iowa the birthplace of the computer?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.