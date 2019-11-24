Iowa City woman reports home invaded by armed males Sunday

IOWA CITY — A group of five men broke into an Iowa City woman’s home Sunday, some armed with guns, the woman said.

At 5:52 p.m., police responded to the reported invasion in the 2100 block of Taylor Drive, according to a news release from the Iowa City Police Department.

A person at the home was struck and suffered a laceration during the incident, before the group left in a dark SUV.

The woman said the group broke into her home. One was wearing a black and green camouflage hooded sweatshirt, and another was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red bandanna around his face, according to police.

Iowa City police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the people involved, and Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.