Iowa City police seek person of interest in homicide case

The Iowa City Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a person of interest in the shooting death of Kejuan Winters on April 20.

Reginald “Reggie” Demorrow Little is wanted for questioning in the homicide.

Little, 44, is a described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Iowa City Police Department at (319) 356-5276.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Little’s arrest. Tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at (319) 358-8477. All tips and calls are confidential and anonymity is guaranteed. Those providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.