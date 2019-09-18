Public Safety

Iowa City police respond to report of gun in student's backpack at Tate High School

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police seized a firearm Wednesday that reportedly was brought by a student to Tate High School.

Officers were called to the school, 2200 E. Court St., for the report of a possible gun in a student’s backpack, according to an Iowa City police media release.

Officers found the student in question outside the school, according to the release, and seized the bag. After police investigated and obtained a search warrant, a process that took several hours, police found a loaded firearm inside the bag.

No threats were made to students or staff, according to the release, and no one was injured during the incident, the release said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

