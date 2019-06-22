The Iowa City Police Department is continuing to investigate two different shots fired incidents after receiving multiple reports of shots fired on W. Benton Street and Hollywood Boulevard Friday night.

According to a police media release, at roughly 8 p.m. Friday police received “multiple reports” of shots being fired in the area of the 200 block of W. Benton Street.

As officers arrived, witnesses informed them that the people involved in the shooting had left the area. The officers were able to investigate the scene further, recovering evidence such as shell casings and bullets.

A similar scene occurred again almost four hours later, when at 11:28 p.m. police officers responded to the 1100 block of Hollywood Boulevard after multiple reports of shots fired in the area. Again the involved parties were gone before officers arrived, and officers retrieved evidence, including shell casings, from the scene.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and ongoing. No injuries have been reported from these incidents and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking that nearby residents with security cameras to review their recordings and contact Iowa City Police at 319-356-5276 with any potential footage or information.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers online at iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at 358-TIPS (8477). An individual’s identity does not need to be revealed to collect the reward.