Fire at Hieronymus Square construction site in Iowa City

The Gazette
Iowa City crews fight a fire at Hieronymus Square in downtown Iowa City on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Benjamin Roberts / Freelance for the Gazette)
A fire has broken out at the Hieronymus Square construction site in downtown Iowa City on the corner of Dubuque and Burlington streets.

According to photographs and videos from the scene, the fire appears to be coming from the top levels of the structure, which was set to become 43 high-end condos and a Marriott Extended Stay hotel, scheduled to open later this year.

The project was supposed to total seven stories with a rooftop terrace to connect the two hotel and condo halves of the building.

The fire and response is causing major disruptions to the downtown area. Erin Williams, a 21 year old senior at Iowa, said she got a hawk alert about 3 pm while in health assessment class about the fire. She could smell it from the college of nursing and she’s never been a fire this big before. She said two emergency response workers happened to be in her class and had to leave to respond to the fire. Kellina kapinski, 20 and junior at Iowa, had her class cancelled when nobody was able to get there on time because the traffic around downtown was so bad.

The Gazette

