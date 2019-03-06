IOWA CITY — The fire that broke out at a downtown construction site Tuesday was started after a heater came in contact with combustible materials.

The fire started in a third-floor room in the building, the Iowa City Fire Department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The room had a temporary tent structure heated by a liquid propane-fueled radiant heater to serve as warming area for several cases of subfloor adhesives, which were combustible, the fire department said. The heater came in contact with the combustibles in the tent and started a fire. Flames grew and the liquid propane tank started to vent, providing more fuel until it exploded. Strong winds then carried flames through the structure rapidly, the fire department said.

The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damages and still is under investigation.

Crews will likely have to remove the third and fourth floor frames of the $41 million Hieronymus Square development in downtown Iowa City after a large fire damaged those levels Tuesday afternoon.

“If it comes down, I’m sure it’ll come down quicker than what it went up,” said developer Kevin Digmann, adding that he expects the project to be delayed another 60 days. “They’re trying to get down the damaged structure as quickly as they can so that it’s safe and they can reopen Burlington Street right away.”

The Iowa City Fire Department was called to the Hieronymus Square construction site 314 S. Clinton St. just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming out the third-story window openings and quickly spread because of high winds.

The fire created a chaotic scene in downtown Iowa City, backing up traffic and rerouting buses. City officials closed part of East Burlington Street overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday, blocking off a main artery through downtown.

The cost and cause of the fire still is under investigation but Digmann said it might have something to do with a heater on the construction site.

No one was injured during the fire, although a crane operator had to wait out the firefight to be rescued. Mist from the fire hoses created slick surfaces on the crane so a rescue climber attached a safety belt to the operator before he climbed down.

“Obviously it’s a tragedy. We’re just thankful nobody got hurt in this situation,” Digmann said. “We’re going to get right back on it as soon as we can.”

Erin Williams, a 21-year-old senior at the University of Iowa, said she could smell smoke from the blaze at the College of Nursing building, bout a half-mile northeast on the other side of the Iowa River.

Seventeen fire personnel responded to the initial call about the fire. Other emergency agencies also responded to the blaze, including the fire departments of Coralville, North Liberty, Solon, Tiffin, Lone Tree and Hills.

The fire was under control in about 40 minutes and totally extinguished about three and a half hours after the initial call.

Hieronymus Square is a two-tower seven-story development originally scheduled to be completed in August. One side will be 43 high-end condos and a Marriott Extended Stay hotel in the other.

• Comments: (319) 339-3172; maddy.arnold@thegazette.com