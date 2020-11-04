Public Safety

Iowa City closes City Hall after 'suspicious package' found nearby

A suspicious package was found in the area of Gilbert and Washington streets in Iowa City on Wednesday. City Hall was cl
A suspicious package was found in the area of Gilbert and Washington streets in Iowa City on Wednesday. City Hall was closed. (City of Iowa City photos)
/
The Gazette

The City of Iowa City has closed City Hall in response to a suspicious pacakge found nearby.

According to a city press release, at 3:18 p.m. the University of Iowa issued a Hawk Alert stating a suspicious package had been found in the area of Gilbert and Washington Streets.

City hall has been closed and the city is asking residents to avoid the area as police agencies respond. Multiple roads have been closed around the area in response.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City architect takes plea deal for secretly videotaping employee pumping breast milk

One injured by Iowa City house fire

Central City man sentenced to over 16 years for distributing meth

Judge delays trial for Ely man accused of killing James Booher due to high coronavirus positivity rates

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Biden wins Wisconsin in fight for presidency, as count in battlegrounds states

These maps show how Iowa voted in the 2020 election

Republican Hinson upsets incumbent Finkenauer in Iowa House 1 race

Presidential Election Results 2020

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to soar in Iowa with another day of record highs

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.