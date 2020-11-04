Iowa City closes City Hall after 'suspicious package' found nearby

The City of Iowa City has closed City Hall in response to a suspicious pacakge found nearby.
According to a city press release, at 3:18 p.m. the University of Iowa issued a Hawk Alert stating a suspicious package had been found in the area of Gilbert and Washington Streets.
City hall has been closed and the city is asking residents to avoid the area as police agencies respond. Multiple roads have been closed around the area in response.
