Swastikas spray-painted on Iowa City church

Police are seeking suspects after swastikas and Bible verses were spray-painted on an southeast Iowa City church this weekend, police say.

The Greater Iowa City Church of the Nazarene, 1035 Wade St., was vandalized in several places around the building sometime between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Iowa City Police Department on Monday.

Police are seeking information about suspects and asks anyone with details to contact police at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers, 319-358-8477, is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information.