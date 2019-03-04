Public Safety

Swastikas spray-painted on Iowa City church

Police seeking suspects, information

An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)
An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)
The Gazette

Police are seeking suspects after swastikas and Bible verses were spray-painted on an southeast Iowa City church this weekend, police say.

The Greater Iowa City Church of the Nazarene, 1035 Wade St., was vandalized in several places around the building sometime between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Iowa City Police Department on Monday.

Police are seeking information about suspects and asks anyone with details to contact police at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers, 319-358-8477, is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Vehicle flips off I-380, causes closure to I-380 NB access at 1st St NE

Keeping kids safe in the age of 'Momo'

Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts wants trial moved out of Poweshiek County

Wind chill advisory in effect in parts of Eastern Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Girl Scout earns Gold Award advocating end to tampon tax

From Washington to Washington, D.C. this new 4,000 mile bike trail will cut through Iowa

Should the state be limited in buying public land? A pair of bills would curtail that option

The Marshalltown tornado destroyed a student's violin, so a Cedar Rapids music business stepped up

Open enrollment period starts this week for Medicaid members

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.