Investigator says Jerry Burns' internet "fetish" of violent sex shows possible motive for killing Michelle Martinko

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids police investigator testified Thursday the common websites visited and themes searched by Jerry Burns, accused of killing Michelle Martinko in 1979, on his office computer involved graphic sexual assaults, rapes, sexual assault homicides and blonde females and strangulation.

Investigator Jeff Holst, testifying in a suppression hearing that was continued from last week, said the majority of the search activity and history on Burns’ computer was sexually graphic and more “deviant in nature.” The terms searched were not “mainstream,” in his experience.

Holst, who investigates sex crimes and internet crimes against children, said investigators couldn’t find any evidence that Burns and Martinko knew each other and there wasn’t any other connection between them, besides DNA evidence – blood- that matched Burns and was found on Martinko’s dress and the gear shift of her car, where her body was found Dec. 20, 1979.

But the computer evidence shows a possible motive and intent for killing the blonde 18-year-old, he said. Burns seemed to have a “fetish” for these violent, sexual themes, he said.

Burns, charged with first-degree murder is asking the court to toss out DNA and other evidence because they were obtained without a warrant and there were violations of privacy and other rights, Burns’ attorney, Leon Spies, argued in his suppression motion. He also argued the computer evidence is irrelevant because it’s from 2018, 38 years after Martinko’s death.

Last week, a police investigator explained how using a public geneaology database GEDmatch led to Burns being identified as a match to the DNA evidence found on the dress and gearshift.

Police covertly accessed Burns’ DNA from a drinking straw he left on a table after lunch at the Pizza Ranch in Manchester on Oct. 29, 2018, according to testimony.

Holst said he found several hundreds of searches and website visits – a regular pattern which happened several times a week. But the software he was able to use only allowed him to review history and activity back to January 2018.

There were 300 pages of search terms and over 400 pages of website history and almost all involved blonde females and most searches started with blonde strangulation.

On cross examination, Spies asked if Holst has an expertise in psychology or forensic psychology.

Holst said he didn’t, but department officials and First Assistant Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks did decide to consult an expert who specialized in sex offender assessment and treatment to explain what this evidence indicates in this case.

In earlier testimony, Matthew Denlinger, a Cedar Rapids police investigator who testified last week, was recalled to testify about Burns interview with police Dec. 19, 2018.

Denlinger said he intentionally chose that day to interview Burns because it was the anniversary of Martinko’s death and he thought Burns might have a “conscience,” but he and another investigator had no plans to arrest him that day. They wanted to try to get an explanation for why Burns’ DNA was found at the crime scene and get a DNA sample from Burns to confirm the DNA from the drinking straw.

Denlinger said they went to Burns business, Advanced Powder Coating Concepts in Manchester, and he agreed to talk with them. He wasn’t in custody and didn’t have to talk with them.

Burns repeatedly said he didn’t know how his DNA was found at the crime scene. He said he remembered the case from seeing it in the news, but didn’t know Martinko and didn’t have anything to do with crime.

He asked Burns for a sample of his DNA but Burns refused. Burns said not without an attorney but he never asked for an attorney, Denlinger said.

Denlinger then told him he had a search warrant for his DNA and Burns kept pointing to the swab and said “Test it. See if it is.”

Burns told the investigator to test him about 25 times, Denlinger said. Then he said he had no recollection of being there – at crime scene.

“If I was there, I don’t know,” Burns told Denlinger. “As far as I know, I wasn’t there.”

Denlinger told him they would come back to talk to him after they got the results of the DNA but then Denlinger’s supervisor, who had been listening to the recorded interview from across the street with other law enforcement, sent him a text telling him to arrest Burns.

Burns was read his Miranda rights and they took him to the police department. On the way, Burns continued to talk. During this time, Burns made a reference to “blacking out” but didn’t explain it. He talked about people blacking out – in general- he didn’t say it happened to him.

Burns then asked for a lawyer at the police department.

Spies, on cross examination, asked if Denlinger had permission from Burns’ two brothers and a distant cousin to access their DNA.

Denlinger said they were uploaded to GEDmatch, a public database, by Parabon NanoLabs. Denlinger did get consent from Janice Burns, Burns’ first cousin, and collected her DNA for testing, he said.

Spies asked if he had consent from Burns to take his straw for testing.

Denlinger said no.

He testified last week that he took the straw after it was discarded at the restaurant by Burns.

The hearing will continue next Tuesday in Linn County District Court.

