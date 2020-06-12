Illinois man sentenced to 25 years for molesting 9-year-old boy last year

IOWA CITY — A 10-year-old boy said Friday after he was molested last year by his former Hebrew teacher he would get so angry and would also feel “very sad and burst into tears at school.”

Talking to a counselor has help but this incident will always affect him, the boy said in a victim impact statement during the sentencing of David Weltman, 29, of Skokie, Ill.

“I’m proud I told my (mother) and protected other children,” the boy said.

Weltman, the former director of Hillel House in Iowa City, a student Jewish organization, was convicted in March by a Johnson County jury of second-degree sexual abuse. The 10-year-old, during trial, testified Weltman, while playing a game during a lesson last year, picked him up, took him into a storage room and molested him.

The abuse happened between Feb. 1 and March 31, 2019, at the Hillel House, 122 E. Market St. in Iowa City.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Chad Kepros, during phone and video conference, as allowed during the Coronavirus health crisis, sentenced Weltman to 25 years in prison. Weltman will have to serve 70 percent of the sentence — more than 17 years- before being eligible for parole.

There were some technical issues with the video conference. Weltman, from the jail, could see everyone on the call but nobody could see him. All parties agreed to continue despite the issue.

The boy’s parents, in separate impact statements called their son a “hero” for telling them about the trauma he endured and for testifying in court.

His father said there has been a “dark cloud that consumes his days” for the last year or so because a “predator gained their friendship and trust” as he “groomed” the family.

The victim’s mother said Weltman “shattered their family” and broke each of them but “we survived through strength, determination, love” and because of those that supported the family.

The mother said her son holds her accountable for his lack of protection. He was angry with her when he told her of the abuse. She will have to live with that.

Weltman, during the hearing, lashed out at the judge and prosecutors, saying he was innocent and reiterated his lawyer’s arguments before and after trial that there was wasn’t any evidence and the mandatory sentence was unjust. He said the “system failed him.”

Judge Kepros said he was sorry Weltman felt that way. He went to “great lengths” to ensure Weltman had a fair trial. Kepros said he had no discretion with the sentence but added that any sexual act against a child has serious consequences. Kepros also said Weltman will have to register as a sex offender for life, as well as serve a liftime special sentence of parole because this is a sexual offense.

This conviction is a sexually predatory offense, which will enhance any penalties of a future offense, he noted.

During trial, the boy said he didn’t immediately tell anyone about the abuse. At first, the boy, then 9, thought it was an accident but realized later after another incident it was intentional.

The boy testified about a trip to Israel with his sister and mother, which Weltman helped plan, on March 13 to 24, 2019. His mother and sister stayed at the home of Weltman’s friends and he stayed, at least one night, with Weltman in another place.

During this night away from his family, the boy said Weltman told him to take a shower, that Weltman came in to see if there were towels and looked at the boy in the shower.

The boy told his mother about the shower incident when they got back to Iowa.

Iowa Hillel, on the edge of the University of Iowa campus, works with university students and Jewish student organizations but is not a part of the UI.

