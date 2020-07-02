What happens if you set off fireworks illegally in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City (plus a lesson in fire safety)

Most fireworks are banned in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, but it’s not uncommon to hear them being fired off this week as the Fourth of July nears.

Data from the Cedar Rapids Police Department shows officers have cited 12 people as of Tuesday for setting off fireworks within city limits. Iowa City police have not yet issued any citations for fireworks violations.

One fireworks-related fire also has been reported in Cedar Rapids, public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said.

In that incident, someone placed fireworks materials in a dumpster on the Coe College campus just after midnight Monday. The fireworks had already been set off but the materials were likely still smoldering when they were placed in the garbage. The fire was contained to the dumpster, Buelow said. No injuries were reported.

In 2019, there were two incidents of fireworks-related fires — one in a detached garage, and the other was a grass fire near Grant Elementary School.

Six incidents were reported in 2018, Buelow said.

Iowa City police said no fireworks-related injuries or fires have been reported so far this year.

What fireworks are legal and illegal?

According to the Cedar Rapids city ordinance, the only novelty fireworks that can legally be used within city limits are sparklers, caps and snakes. All other fireworks are prohibited.

Buelow said a violation of the city’s fireworks ordinance can result in a citation that requires a court appearance and a fine of up to $625.

Fireworks are banned in most of Johnson County. Coralville, Hills, Iowa City, North Liberty, Oxford, Shueyville, Swisher, Tiffin and University Heights all ban the use of fireworks, and use is not allowed in rural Johnson County without a permit.

Novelty fireworks — such as sparklers, snakes or caps — are legal.

Police are enforcing laws but it can difficult to pinpoint offenders

The Cedar Rapids department has assigned additional officers to enforce fireworks violations, Buelow said, however enforcement can present a specific set of challenges.

“The biggest difficulty with these types of calls is not being able to locate the source,” said Iowa City Police Department Public Information Officer Derek Frank.

Some firework travel from the location they were detonated, Frank added, and mush of the time, the individual responsible for setting off the fireworks is gone before police are called or before officers arrive at the scene. Additionally, Frank said, callers are often unable to identify or describe the people responsible.

Buelow said the police and fire departments have issued several notices reminding residents that fireworks are illegal to discharge in the city limits, as they can be dangerous for users, as well as people and property nearby.

“Please respect your neighbors, families with young children and pets, veterans with stress disorders, and others sensitive to loud noises by not illegally discharging fireworks in the City limits,” he said.

“Professional pyrotechnic displays are different in that the fireworks professionals have a permit, are licensed and bonded, and there are safety measures in place for the discharge of fireworks,” he added. “There is a safety perimeter that is not possible in a residential neighborhood. Further, there are specific times that they present the fireworks show, rather than discharging fireworks randomly and into the late night or early morning.”

How to notify police of illegal fireworks use

Both Buelow and Frank encouraged people to notify police immediately when they see someone illegally setting off fireworks.

In Cedar Rapids, residents can call the police department’s non-emergency number at 310-286-5491. Being able to provide a specific address and a description of the people discharging the fireworks are helpful, Buelow said.

In Iowa City, residents can call the Iowa City Police Department’s non-emergency number at 319-356-6800.

“People should call in a timely manner and provide as much information as possible,” Frank said, adding that callers can remain anonymous.

