Home surveillance video leads to Cedar Rapids man's arrest for burglary in woman's garage

A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with burglary after a woman captured an intruder on home surveillance video.

Joshua A. McHale, 33, of 906 Maplewood Dr. NE, is charged with second-degree burglary after he was caught on video surveillance entering the woman’s garage in northwest Cedar Rapids on May 12 and taking a welder and other items, Cedar Rapids police said.

The woman observed a man inside her garage and, believing he possessed a weapon, retreated to her home to call 911.

The woman posted the video to Facebook within hours of the burglary and McHale was arrested Saturday.