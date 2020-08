A convenience store employee in Cedar Rapids was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

The armed robbery happened shortly before 8:56 p.m. at the Hills Brothers Conoco-Phillips Jiffy Mart, located at 1904 Mount Vernon Rd. SE, according to a Cedar Rapids Police Department news release.

Officers searched the area for the suspect and they are continuing to investigate the incident.

The robbery vicim was uninjured, police said.