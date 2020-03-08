Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man killed in head-on crash near Walford Saturday

Scene of fatal head-on crash on Highway 151 at Commercial Drive near Walford on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The deceased dr
Scene of fatal head-on crash on Highway 151 at Commercial Drive near Walford on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The deceased driver was identified Sunday as 32-year-old John Erik Halvorson of Cedar Rapids Iowa (Linn County Sheriff's Office photo)
A Cedar Rapids man was killed Saturday morning near Walford when an oncoming vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the vehicle he was driving head-on.

Edwin Arenivas, 22, of Marengo, was driving northeast on Highway 151 near Commercial Drive at about 5:54 a.m. Saturday when he crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle traveling southwest driven by John E. Halvorson, 32, of Cedar Rapids, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Halvorson was pronounced deceased at the scene and Arenivas was mechanically extracted from his vehicle and flown by Lifeguard Air Ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the release stated.

