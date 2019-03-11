Burlington Street to reopen Monday night

IOWA CITY — After about a week of being closed following Tuesday’s Hieronymus Square construction fire, 100 block of East Burlington Street is set to reopen to vehicles Monday at 8 p.m.

Crews worked through the week and into the weekend to ensure the street below the structure was safe for commuters, according the a media release from the city.

A blaze tore through the top two floors of the Hieronymus Square project, a two-tower, seven-story complex with 43 high-end condos in one tower and a Marriott Extended Stay hotel in the other, originally slated to open in August.

The fire was started when several cases of subfloor adhesives, which were combustible. came in contact with liquid propane-fueled radiant heater.

The blaze likely caused $1 million in damage and set the project back 60 days.

