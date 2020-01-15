Public Safety

Head-on collision kills one in rural Benton County

A driver was killed and another person was injured after a head-on collision in rural Benton County Wednesday afternoon.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at roughly 2:01 p.m. Wednesday a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on 77th Street Drive near 27th Avenue when it collided with a west bound Pontiac Grand Prix. The reason for the Trailblazer colliding with the oncoming vehicle is still under investigation, according to the report.

The report lists one person being injured and another person being killed in the incident, but the names of both drivers and the identities of those affected are being withheld until family can be notified.

The investigation is being conducted by the Iowa State Patrol, with assistance on the scene by Benton County municipalities.

