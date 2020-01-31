Grieving sister wants to know why drunken Central City driver 'chose' to run over her brother

CEDAR RAPIDS — Nearly two years later, a grieving sister Friday said her brother’s death still is “heartbreaking.” She can’t believe he’s gone, and wants to know why this woman ran him over.

“She chose to drive drunk,” Sharon Bowers said in a victim impact statement during the sentencing for Melinda Lawrence, 61, of Central City. “She chose to kill him. She chose a life sentence. Everybody knows drunken driving leads to death.”

Bowers said it was horrible having to tell her nephew that his father’s life was taken by a drunken driver. She knew Lawrence didn’t face a life sentence but she wanted her to serve the 40 year prison sentence, in accordance with the plea agreement, for intentionally running over her brother, Jeffrey Alan Scott, 54, of Central City on Aug. 30, 2018.

6th Judicial District Judge Andrew Chappell followed the agreement and sentenced Lawrence to 40 years. Lawrence, originally charged with first-degree murder, previously pleaded to homicide by vehicle while driving intoxicated, willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent.

All three sentences — 25, 10 and five years — were ran consecutively for 40 years. Lawrence must serve a minimum of 10 years before being eligible for parole. Her driver’s license also will be revoked for six years.

Chappell, during sentencing, said this was a “senseless and intentional act that didn’t have to happen.”

Lawrence, who pleaded just before jury selection began earlier this month, also waived her rights to appeal the conviction.

Lawrence declined to speak during the hearing,

Tyler Johnston, her lawyer, said Lawrence didn’t mean to run over Scott. It was “her desire” to run over his property — his bike. But she is responsible. Scott and Lawrence had a “falling out” because Lawrence thought he had taken property from her, Johnston said.

Authorities said Lawrence drove her 2006 Buick Rendezvous over Scott on his bicycle on Aug. 30, 2018 in the parking lot of a Dollar General store at 4 Barber St. in Central City.

Linn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about 11 p.m. and found Scott, who was unresponsive lying in the store parking lot. The 911 caller performed CPR on Scott but he ultimately died.

Vander Sanden said Scott died of multiple blunt force injuries from being crushed by the SUV. She hit Scott who was near a fenced in area at the back of the parking lot.

During a previous hearing, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Williams said Lawrence was arrested after he pulled her over when he noticed sparks and debris underneath her vehicle. Her speech was “slurred, eyes bloodshot and watery, and she smelled of alcohol,” he said.

Williams, who didn’t know about the report involving Scott, then noticed what looked like a bicycle cart underneath Lawrence’s Buick. He asked what it was but Lawrence said she didn’t know.

About that time, Williams said he learned Scott had been run over that night in the Dollar General parking lot, only a few blocks from where he stopped Lawrence.

Her first blood test taken, when she was unresponsive at the hospital, was .168 blood alcohol concentration, Vander Sanden said. Then about an hour or so later, a search warrant was obtained for a second test because she couldn’t comply and it showed .119. The legal driving limit is .08.

Authorities said witnesses reported seeing a light-colored SUV leaving the scene with obvious front-end damage dragging an object lodged underneath the vehicle that was emitting sparks as it scraped against the road.

A search warrant affidavit showed a friend of the Scott’s told investigators Lawrence had been stalking Scott and had previously tried to run him off the road with her vehicle.

Vander Sanden said the friend indicated Lawrence believed Scott had stolen her purse. There was never any proof of the theft and no charges were filed against Scott, he added.

