2 dead, officer ambushed as Davenport protests turn violent

Two people were shot dead and a police officer was ambushed and injured as protests that began Sunday and continued into Monday in Davenport turned violent, authorities said.

The violence was not meant to express solidarity with George Floyd, a black man who died on Memorial Day while in Minneapolis police custody, but instead to “create chaos and purposely inflict damage throughout our community,” said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, who had joined protesters on Saturday, said in early Monday news conference.

He said he would request that Gov. Kim Reynolds activate the National Guard.

Davenport police Chief Paul Sikorsk said there were 30 confirmed gunfire incidents.

He said two people where shot and killed, including one near a Walmart, but did not provide details.

A group of officers were “ambushed” while working in the west side of the city, he said, as gunshots hit a squad car and struck one of the officers. Another officer returned fire, but it was not clear if anyone was struck.

Sikorsk told reporters the injured officer was doing “pretty good” but did not provide more details.

A number of people were arrested in the disturbances, but police did not announce any arrests specifically connection with the shootings.

The chief distinguished “rioters” perpetrating the violence from peaceful protesters the city had seen over the weekend and said they do not “honor the memory of Mr. Floyd.”