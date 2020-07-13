Former Four Oaks youth counselor charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old boy

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former youth counselor at Four Oaks was arrested last week for sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy, who was a resident at the facility, and then harboring the boy while he was on the run from juvenile authorities last year.

Danielle V. Hook, 29, formerly of Marion, was arrested in Story County by Linn County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday, according to court documents. A warrant for her arrest was issued June 30 on charges of third-degree sexual abuse, sex exploitation by a counselor and harboring a runaway.

Sixth Judicial Associate District Judge Nicholas Scott set bail at $15,000 on Friday and Hook posted bail that same day.

A criminal complaint shows Hook had sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy from July 1 2017 through Nov. 30, 2018, while she was employed as a counselor with Four Oaks, 1341 Bertram St., in Cedar Rapids. She is also accused of having sex with the teen Jan. 10, 2019 and harboring him as a runaway when he was 15 on or about Feb. 11, 2019.

An investigation by the Iowa Department of Human Services and juvenile court services shows after Hook was fired from Four Oaks, it was discovered that the teen was living with her at her mobile home in Marion, while the teen was on the run from juvenile authorities.

Investigators also discovered Hook gave birth to the teen’s child, which was confirmed by a DNA test, according to the complaint. The teen is now 16.

Debbie Craig, chief advocacy officer with Four Oaks, declined to verify Hook’s employment dates with the facility, citing the ongoing investigation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Four Oaks foremost responsibility and priority is for the safety of the children in our care, their families, the community and our staff,” Craig added. A search warrant obtained last year by The Gazette provides more details of the sex exploitation and the investigation.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Chad Deahl with Linn County Juvenile Court who had information about a possible “sex trafficking and sex abuse” at Four Oaks, the warrant affidavit shows. Deahl supervised a 17-year-old, who was discharged from Four Oaks in December of 2018, and after the teen attempted suicide by overdose last year, Deahl learned the 17-year-old had been roommates with the 14-year-old while at the facility.

The 17-year-old admitted he and the 14-year-old would have sex with Hook in the basement of the one of the cottages at Four Oaks.

Hook, up until the end of November 2018, was in a position of authority over male youth on their daily routine and programs at Four Oaks, according to the affidavit.

The 17-year-old, since his release from Four Oaks, had been staying at Hook’s mobile home on the weekends, along with the 14-year-old. DHS and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation and Marion police was asked to check Hook’s residence for the 14-year-old.

On Feb. 11, 2019 Marion police went to Hook’s trailer but she denied multiple times that the 14-year-old was there and wouldn’t let officers inside, according to the warrant. A man, identified as Charles Wessling, 44, who had a warrant out for his arrest in Cedar Rapids, was also at the residence and told officers that the 14-year-old was “hiding” in the back bedroom.

Hook “reluctantly” admitted the teen was there and officers arrested him and he was taken back to the Story County Juvenile Facility, according to the warrant.

There are no records to confirm if the teen remains at the facility.

Authorities confiscated cellphones from Hook and the 14-year-old as evidence while at the trailer. They also seized the 17-year-old’s cellphone Feb. 12, 2019, and he was interviewed at the UnityPoint Health Child Protection Center in Hiawatha, court documents show.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden said he asked Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to assist in this case because most of the witnesses are from Story County and the western part of the state. The charges were delayed because additional investigation and testing was needed.

An assistant Iowa attorney general will prosecute the case in Linn County District Court because that office has particular expertise with these type of cases, he said.

If convicted on all charges, Hook faces up to 17 years in prison. There is a mandatory five year sentence on the sex exploitation charge.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com