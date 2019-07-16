Former Manchester nurse accused of stealing hydrocodone pills, morphine

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former Manchester nurse was indicted earlier this month on federal charges of stealing nursing home patients’ pain pills and replacing them with a different or less potent medication.

Katie Boll, 31, a former nurse with Good Neighbor Society in Manchester, was charged Tuesday in U.S. Distict Court with 12 counts of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge and one count of tampering with consumer products.

Boll is accused of intentionally taking about 50 hydrocodone pills from patients for her own use between September 2018 and January 2, according to the indictment. She also removed a portion of morphine from a patient vial on Dec. 24, 2018 and attempted to cover up the morphine theft by replacing the vials with mouthwash, which diluted the morphine administered for the patient’s pain, the indictment shows.

The indictment identifies 13 patients by their initials and their prescribed pain medication such as hydrocodone, oxycodone and morphine, which was taken by Boll and replaced with acetaminophen or a different drug. She is accused of taking these drugs for personal use.

A forfeiture allegation is also included in the indictment, which includes Boll’s nursing license must be forfeited upon conviction.

If convicted of all charges, Boll faces up to four years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

l Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com