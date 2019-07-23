Former Linn-Mar school nurse sentenced to 180 days in jail for sex exploitation

CEDAR RAPIDS — A teen victim said Tuesday that a former Linn-Mar High School nurse “betrayed me and ruined my life.”

Angela D. Beik, 47, of Marion, formed a relationship with him when he was 14-years-old, he said in a victim impact statement read by a Linn County Attorney’s Office victim/witness coordinator during Beik’s sentencing.

His mother worked at Unity Point-St. Luke’s Hospital with Beik and she told him she cared for him and he felt she was a “trusted adult.” He needed someone to believe in him at this time and he thought she did. But then she started “getting weird” and wanted to hold his hand and touch him in a sexual way. Beik warned him not to tell anyone, he said.

Beik became jealous of his relationship with a girlfriend and tried to get him not to trust the girl or his parents, he said. Then, she started showing up places where he was. He said she was “stalking” him.

The teen, in the statement, said after she got him to have sex with her, she then accused him of sexually assaulting her. She wanted to make him seem like the “bad kid.”

He said he wanted Beik to go to jail for a long time.

Beik, previously made an Alford plea to sexual exploitation by a school employee, an aggravated misdemeanor.

An Alford plea is when a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutor have enough evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Beik admitted to having sex with the teenage boy in one incident, according to the plea agreement.

During sentencing, Beik said this “situation was traumatic” for her family and friends. She admitted to making many mistakes and to hurting the victim and his family. She also regretted not being able to be a nurse and hurting others, especially her daughter, who has been harmexd by comments made about her and Beik on social media.

Beik said she is seeing a therapist for her post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Kevin McKeever sentenced Beik to 180 days in jail and she will be eligible for work release. She is also required to be on the sex offender registry and serve a special sentence of parole for 10 years because this a sex crime.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden recommended the 180 days jail sentence, as recommended in the presentencing report.

John Jacobsen, Beik’s lawyer, asked for no jail time, saying Beik had already been sanctioned because she lost her job with the school and St. Luke’s and signed an agreement not to practice nursing, which resulted in her license being suspended for a year before she can reapply.

Court documents show Beik told two nurses at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital about her relationship with the teen. As mandatory reporters, the nurses contacted the Iowa Department of Human Services and their supervisors.

Beik, who had also worked at Linn-Mar since 2016, told the nurses she had a “make out session” with a Linn-Mar student in October 2017 and then sexual contact with him in March 2018, according to a search warrant affidavit. Beik also received a Snapchat video from the teen, the nurses told police.

Cedar Rapids police started an investigation after receiving reports March 19 that Beik had sex with and received explicit messages from the teen. Marion police and Vander Sanden’s office also investigated.

Beik was fired from her school job April 9, 2018 and from her hospital job two days later.

Beik was charged with reporting false information to police last year about what happened between her and the 16-year-old. She accused the teen of “forcing” her to have sex with him, Vander Sanden said.

Beik also is charged with assault, a simple misdemeanor, in a separate incident from December 2018. She is accused of hitting a woman in the face who was working the drive-through at Starbucks, 4804 First Ave. NE in Cedar Rapids. The case remains pending at this time. The non-jury trial date was cancelled.

