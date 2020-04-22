Former Cedar Rapids podiatrist to plead guilty to prescribing unneeded painkillers, taking the pills himself

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former Cedar Rapids and Anamosa podiatrist will plead guilty to prescribing painkillers to patients who didn’t need them and then taking the pills himself.

Steven Walter Beevers, formerly of Podiatry Associates at 3053 Center Point Rd. NE, Suite B, in Cedar Rapids and 208 E. Main St. in Anamosa, was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court with one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge.

He is accused of writing fictitious and fraudulent prescriptions for hydrocodone on the false pretense that those individuals needed the pain medication for a medical condition, according to the charging information. Beevers then would convince the individuals to fill the prescriptions and give him some or all of the drugs.

If convicted, he must also forfeit his Iowa Board of Podiatry license.

Beevers waived indictment and filed a notice to plead guilty to the charge, according to court documents. A hearing hasn’t been set.

Beevers was charged by the board last year and voluntarily surrendered his license Feb. 17, 2019, according to a board settlement agreement.

Board documents show Beevers, who was diagnosed with a substance use disorder, also was charged with professional incompetency based on his inability to practice because of “illness, drunkenness, excessive use of drugs, narcotics, chemicals” or a mental or physical condition. The other two charges included unethical conduct — making inappropriate remarks on several occasions to co-workers — and failing to comply with the board’s order by testing positive for alcohol pending a disciplinary hearing.

Beevers faces up to four years in federal prison and a $350,000 fine.

