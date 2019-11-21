Former Aryan Brotherhood member implicated in the death of Chris Bagley sentenced to 18 years on firearms and drugs

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former member of the Aryan Brotherhood, charged in state court with covering up and lying to police in the fatal stabbing of Chris Bagley, was sentenced Thursday to more than 18 years in federal prison on firearm and drug charges.

At sentencing, U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams called Paul Hoff, 40, a “dangerous and out-of-control person.”

Hoff, he said, has had 16 convictions as an adult, many of them violent in nature involving the assault of law enforcement and other people. The judge also noted Hoff’s former membership in the Aryan Brotherhood, a neo-Nazi group active in prisons.

Williams noted that Hoff, while in an Oklahoma prison on drug charges, assaulted two inmates. Last year, Hoff beat up a man during a burglary.

Previous convictions, Williams said, had not deterred Hoff’s criminal conduct,

Hoff pleaded guilty in June to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He admitted to having meth and a 9 mm handgun and a Ruger GP-100 revolver on Feb. 18. He also admitted to distributing meth to another person and possessing the guns while distributing the drugs.

Hoff, during the sentencing, said he knows what he did was wrong and put people at risk.

He apologized to the Bagley family, who were in the courtroom, for not coming forward sooner with information about the death of Chris Bagley, 31, of Walker.

He told the judge he wants to change and “do the right thing.”

Williams chose not to sentence Hoff at the top of the sentencing guidelines — 27 years — as prosecutors had requested and instead set the sentence just below the bottom of the range at 224 months.

The judge noted Hoff’s history of mental illness and serious drug addiction.

According to court documents and previous hearings, Bagley was killed Dec. 14, 2018, in Hoff’s mobile home in southeast Cedar Rapids.

Two men have been charged in the fatal stabbing — Drew Blahnik, 32, and Drew Wagner, 34.

Hoff also was charged with abuse of a corpse and obstruction of prosecution.

During an interview with authorities on Dec. 22 in the Bagley investigation, Hoff said Bagley was at his trailer on Dec. 14 with a woman, according to a search warrant. But Hoff is accused of lying and saying Bagley left the trailer between 7 and 7:30 a.m. that morning.

According to a federal court hearing in April, authorities said Bagley was killed during a fight over drug robberies of Andrew Shaw, 31, of Cedar Rapids, a convicted, large-scale marijuana trafficker.

Bagley, Blahnik, Wagner and Hoff all sold drugs for Shaw, according to testimony.

According to court testimony, Bagley and Hoff broke into Shaw’s business Oct. 27, 2018, and stole an assault rifle and THC cartridges, and then beat up Shaw, which is the assault Williams mentioned during Hoff’s hearing.

Hoff told authorities Blahnik and Wagner said they were coming over Dec. 14 after learning Bagley was there, federal agents testified in April.

Wagner confronted Bagley about the robberies and two started fighting, authorities said. Blahnik then stabbed Bagley, police believe.

Wagner and Blahnik buried Bagley in the yard where Wagner was living in southeast Cedar Rapids, authorities believe.

Authorities recovered Bagley’s body in March.

